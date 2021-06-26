A bill that would bring 260 acres into Bend’s urban growth boundary for development has passed the Oregon House and Senate.
In a 41-14 vote, the House Saturday morning agreed to Senate amendments to the bill and it now goes to Gov. Kate Brown for consideration.
The bill gives the city the opportunity to greatly expedite what is usually a lengthy process to expand the urban growth boundary to address Bend’s growing housing crisis. The boundary is the line that delineates where the city can develop.
Even so, it could be multiple years until housing breaks ground, said Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Broadman said Friday. “This is just the beginning.”
House Bill 3318, which is co-sponsored by Rep. Jason Knopf, D-Bend, and Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, allows the city to bring a 260-acre parcel near Stevens Road into its urban growth boundary. The land is currently owned by the Department of State Lands.
Roughly 20 acres of this land would be allocated to the city for affordable housing, which is required to be affordable for at least 50 years. Of that, 12 acres of that will be restricted to be affordable to those making 60% of the area median income, and 6 acres would be dedicated for educators, according to the bill.
City estimates suggest up to 800 units of affordable housing could be built.
The area also has the potential to be the densest master plan for a community in Bend’s history, Broadman said. The vision is to make it a “complete community” — meaning it wouldn’t just be housing and nothing else — that is walkable and bikeable.
“It will not be an investment in sprawl,” Broadman said in a committee hearing Tuesday.
The other half of the large parcel of land, which sits east of SE 27th Street in southeast Bend, already exists within the city’s urban growth boundary.
The bill received bipartisan support in both the house and senate, but faced pushback from some lawmakers and land use advocacy groups like 1000 Friends of Oregon and Central Oregon LandWatch.
Critics who oppose the bill argue that not enough land is allocated to affordable housing, that it doesn’t follow the process outlined in the state’s land use law and that the public is not afforded enough public involvement.
“HB 3318 is a bare attempt to exclude the people of Bend from decisions about the future of our City,” Rory Isbell, an attorney with LandWatch wrote in testimony. “It circumvents Oregon land use law and in exchange offers a mere 7.6% of a 261-acre tract for affordable housing.”
Broadman said he also thinks more land should be dedicated to affordable housing, but that negotiating for more was not on the table when the land owner, the Department of State Lands, already raised concerns about how much land was being conveyed to the city.
“Our Department staff has only had tangential discussions with City of Bend staff and has made it quite clear we have serious concerns about giving away 20-plus acres that would decrease the value of an asset for all Oregon’s school children, as well as circumventing the normal land use process,” written testimony from the department states.
But Broadman said the bill includes an even more robust public input process than the traditional urban growth boundary process does, and that time is of the essence to address Bend’s affordable housing crisis.
“We need to move mountains to make sure working people can live here,” Broadman said.
Once officially adopted, the city must submit a letter to the Department of Land Conservation and Development, also known as DLCD, to express its intent to consider a conceptual plan for the land, and the owner of the land, Department of State Lands, must consent to the urban growth boundary expansion before the end of 2022.
A conceptual plan would be an ordinance or resolution adopted by the city council that explains intended uses and zoning of the land, which would be informed by input from the community. The DCLD would then have to approve the plan.
The intent is to complete the planning and have development underway in the next three and a half years, Broadman said.
The earliest development could be expected would be 2024, Broadman said, adding that 2025 “seems more feasible.”
