Levy/sipe

Democrat Emerson Levy, left, and Republican Michael Sipe. The two are running for state House District 53.

 Submitted photos

There were similarities and marked differences between the candidates at the first public forum Tuesday for Oregon House District 53.

Hosted by the Greater Bend Rotary Club, Republican newcomer Michael Sipe and Democratic contender Emerson Levy squared off over the usual thorny issues facing Oregon voters. (Sipe is a member of the club).

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor: 541-633-2166, gobrien@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.