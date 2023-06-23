Page

A 92-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia fell at least 15 times at an assisted living facility in Redmond before she was hospitalized and later died from her injuries, according to a wrongful death lawsuit that alleges staff were negligent.

Georgia Joan Page of Bend, fell for the final time about 9:40 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2022, according to the lawsuit filed in the Deschutes County Circuit Court. Staff at Juniper Springs Senior Living didn’t immediately call an ambulance, but instead called the woman’s daughter, Genie L. Kelley, to take her to a hospital, the lawsuit states.

