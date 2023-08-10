A U.S. Supreme Court decision could invalidate a state law that allows some counties to target revenue from forfeited property sales toward specific projects.
Deschutes County officials scored a win during the 2023 legislative session with wide bipartisan approval of a plan to expand which Oregon counties could target property forfeiture revenue to specific projects.
The House and Senate overwhelmingly approved House Bill 3440 championed by Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend.
But the future of the plan is in doubt.
Gov. Tina Kotek allowed the bill to become law on Aug. 4, but without the symbolic support of her signature.
In a letter to legislative leaders accompanying her action, Kotek cited a recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that may prove the entire statute unconstitutional if challenged in court.
”House Bill 3440 amends ORS 275.275 regarding the distribution of proceeds from tax foreclosure sales,” Kotek wrote. “However, on May 25, 2023, the United States Supreme Court determined that a Minnesota law similar to ORS 275.275 is unconstitutional.”
Kotek wrote that in Tyler v Hennepin County, the court held that a governmental entity’s failure to return proceeds from a tax foreclosure sale effected an unlawful taking of property in violation of the Fifth Amendment.
”House Bill 3440 amends a ORS 275.275, that is subject to a constitutional challenge,” Kotek wrote. “Nothing in House Bill 3440 resolves the constitutional infirmity already in law in ORS 275.275. I recommend that the Legislature take up this constitutional issue in a future session.”
The Supreme Court ruling came after the state House had approved the bill and had not been widely reported when it passed the Senate. It became an issue when the governor’s legal staff raised questions during the 30 days after the end of the session in which bills can be approved or vetoed.
Kotek’s decision let the bill become law, as per the will of the Legislature.
Levy, an attorney, said the move left open the possibility that it can be legally repaired in the 2024 session or discarded if no longer an option.
”The Supreme Court case says any profit a county makes is considered a taking, is my understanding — so we have to look at the statute as a whole to make sure it’s in compliance with the new case law,” Levy said Sunday.
House Bill 3440 would allow seven of the largest Oregon counties to exercise more control over revenue from forfeited property sales.
Sponsored by Levy and Rep. Tom Andersen, D-Salem, it was approved in the House on April 12 by a vote of 52-0. The Senate approved the bill on June 22 by a vote of 22-2.
The measure lowers the county population threshold that allows county commissioners to pool and direct revenue from the sale of forfeited property and mineral rights and direct the spending toward specific programs or projects such as homelessness prevention.
Current law requires revenue from foreclosed property sales to go proportionately to each taxing district in a county.
The funds can go to fire, library and other services. The law exempts counties with a population over 650,000. Multnomah County — with a current population of 810,000 — is the only one of the 36 counties in the state that meets the current population criteria.
HB 3440 lowered the threshold to 200,000 in population. The list of eligible counties would expand to include six more of Oregon’s largest counties: Washington, Clackamas, Lane, Marion, Jackson and Deschutes.
The law is written so that the plan is “opt-in,” meaning counties do not have to adopt the change if they want to continue to divide the proceeds among taxing districts. The affected counties can also use the funds to target priorities other than homeless issues.
The bill’s biggest boosters were from Deschutes County, which at 210,000 in population would be the smallest of the counties given the new authority.
Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang championed the idea, which drew bipartisan support in the frequently partisan Legislature.
The annual revenue from forfeiture sales is relatively small for counties. Chang testified before a House committee on March 27 that after forfeiture auction fees and administrative costs are covered, the legislation would create between $200,000 to $400,000 per year in combined revenues for Deschutes County.
The upside for counties is that the law creates a consolidated stream of money that’s not dependent on the up-and-down funding of the state’s two-year budget cycles.
In his testimony, Chang said if the bill was approved, the taxing districts would have formal talks on pooling the money to be used for housing placement or rehousing of people experiencing homelessness, rental assistance and development of new low-income housing.
”HB 3440 could help Deschutes County establish a long term funding source for homelessness prevention and reduction efforts,” Chang told the committee during the House hearing on the bill.
Levy said taxing districts would forego a small slice of the revenue. But put together, it can make a substantial difference in dealing with a targeted problem like homelessness.
”We believe that targeting pooled funds at the housing needs of youth and families may be more beneficial for our communities than receiving the proportional slices that our taxing districts are currently receiving,” Levy said.
The legislation received letters of support for the bill from Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler and several community members who served on fire and library boards or as court-assigned special advocates for students living in foster care.
