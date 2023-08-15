Law enforcement investigators have reviewed video footage from inside the bar where a fatal shooting occurred in downtown Bend on Thursday, but have not found their primary suspect in the slaying.
Authorities believe shooting victim Taylor Wyss, 33, of Redmond, did not instigate or participate in the fight that began in Duda’s Billiards Bar that night, Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels told The Bulletin on Monday.
At some point, however, the dispute spilled out onto the sidewalk in front of the bar, along with Wyss, authorities say. There, Wyss was shot with a handgun and later died at St. Charles Bend.
“It wasn’t long,” Gunnels said of the fatal encounter, “minutes at most.”
Gunnels said he has reviewed the video but couldn’t comment on who took it.
He said video evidence is a critical part of building a case, providing objective and accurate evidence that is not subject to eyewitness descriptions from people who might have poor memories.
Among the witnesses in the case is a woman who was with Wyss that night and is related to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, Gunnels said Monday.
To “prevent potential conflicts of interest,” Bend Police said last week that the investigation was turned over to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Bend Police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said she couldn’t comment on the identity of the woman. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Wall also declined to comment.
More than four days since the shooting around midnight Thursday, officials are still searching for the man they have deemed the primary suspect: Caleb Joseph Cegers, 20, of Bend.
Wall said Monday that there were no updates in the search, but noted authorities are actively investigating and have put out nationwide alerts. Wall said he couldn’t speak to where authorities believe Cegers may have gone.
Sadie Madalyn Cole, 21, of Bend, who authorities believe was dating Cegers, was also arrested by Bend Police in connection with the shooting. She faces charges for allegedly assaulting a bartender during the fight and helping Cegers leave the scene in a car, police said.
Cole had not been charged as of press time Monday, court records show.
Investigators believe the fight occurred after Cegers and Cole were asked to leave the bar because they were being disruptive.
The shooting and ensuing search has left Wyss’ loved ones shocked, angry and in disbelief.
“We’re in limbo,” said Kendal Wyss, his 36-year-old sister, a barista in Bend. “We’re in this horrible waiting game. I’m just praying we get a phone call that says, ‘We got him.’”
Wyss had a 1-year-old son, his sister said. He worked seven days a week at Green Leaf Garden Center and CJ Painting and Custom Finishes. At the time of his death, he had plans, saving up money to buy a home.
“He didn’t deserve this,” said Kendal Wyss.
She said she was particularly concerned that a man under the age of 21 reportedly walked into a bar past 8 p.m.
“Could this have been prevented if somebody was checking IDs at the front of the bar?” she said.
Duda’s has not returned a call seeking comment.
Friends and family describe Wyss as an adventurous, witty and intelligent man who loved camping, hiking, card tricks, playing pool and his dog. At times, he was “a bit of an airhead,” one friend said.
About a month ago, he accidentally drove his car off the backroads between Redmond and Bend, totaling his car by running into a fence pole. He told his sister that he crashed because he was petting his dog.
Jessica and Josh Lessar lived with Wyss for about seven years. They spent much of their lives together, sharing mischievous moments as teens, going to work together, watching their baby crawl around the house in the morning while drinking coffee.
These are the moments they cling to now that he’s gone.
“He was so much more than a victim,” said Jessica Lessar, 32, of Bend. “He was a light in the lives of everyone who loved him.”
