Taylor Wyss

Taylor Shane Wyss, 33, of Redmond, was shot and killed outside a Bend Bar on Thursday.

 Submitted photo

Law enforcement investigators have reviewed video footage from inside the bar where a fatal shooting occurred in downtown Bend on Thursday, but have not found their primary suspect in the slaying.

Authorities believe shooting victim Taylor Wyss, 33, of Redmond, did not instigate or participate in the fight that began in Duda’s Billiards Bar that night, Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels told The Bulletin on Monday.

