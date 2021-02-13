Law enforcement officers were engaged in a standoff Saturday afternoon with a suspect who is refusing to leave a house at NW Colorado Avenue and NW Chamberlin Street, not far from the busy Market of Choice in Bend.
More than 20 officers from local agencies, as well as a special weapons and tactics unit, surrounded the house at 12:05 p.m. and closed NW Colorado Avenue at Sisemore Street, according to Bend Police Lt. Clint Burleigh.
Burleigh would not say if the person in the house was armed.
Area residents are asked to avoid the area.
“There is a huge safety issue we are trying to get through,” Burleigh said Saturday afternoon. “We want to make sure the residents around here are safe and make sure our officers are safe and the person is safe.”
Bend Police have not identified the person, but said they know who it is.
