Visitor services at Newberry National Volcanic Monument — including the Lava River Cave and the Lava Lands Visitor Center — will reopen with limited capacity next week.
The Lava River Cave will reopen Thursday for daily operations through Aug. 22, according to a U.S. Forest Service press release.
To mitigate crowds, the cave's entrance will close for brief periods throughout the day, the release stated. The cave will also be closed starting about halfway through the sand garden area.
Lava Lands Visitor Center will also open Thursday, but capacity will be limited in the lobby and bookstore, and face masks will be required indoors, the release stated. The exhibit hall and theater at the visitor center will be closed.
The shuttle bus to the top of Lava Butte will resume with limited capacity on June 19, operating until Labor Day, the release stated.
The Paulina Visitor Center should tentatively open on Memorial Day Weekend, the release stated.
