When Kathya Avila Choquez started coming to the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center 10 years ago, she remembers feeling struck by how there was no one around that looked like her.

She remembers looking around and wondering: Why are there no Latinos here?

“When you come to a new place, and you are the only one (who) looks different, it’s intimidating,” Avila Choquez said.

A decade later, Avila Choquez spends her days finding ways to make sure Bend’s Latino community feels more welcomed into Bend Park & Recreation District programs than she did.

The 36-year-old Bend resident was hired to be the first Latino community specialist with the parks district in 2014 after a strategic planning process revealed the parks district needed to do more to engage Latino residents, said Matt Mercer, the recreation services director for the district. In 2018, a comprehensive plan update again highlighted the importance of reaching out to Latino families .

“We went from having no specific outreach program to quite a robust one,” Mercer said.

The parks district does not ask for the ethnicity or race on parks registration forms, Mercer said, which makes it difficult to tell whether more Latino residents are enrolling in parks programs.

But Avila Choquez keeps track of each Spanish-speaking family that has interacted with her to sign up for a recreation pass, program or park reservation since she began. Five years ago, she identified 16 Latino families that were somehow involved with the parks district.

Today, there are roughly 400 families.

“I think that (number) speaks a lot to those personal connections she makes,” Mercer said. “It’s really more valuable than anything we could put on paper.”

The key to bringing more Latino families into the park district is trust. In general, there is a lack of familiarity with institutions like the park district among many Latino families, Avila Choquez said — families that may be from other countries and be unfamiliar with how local government operates.

So while having flyers in Spanish or hosting events aimed at Latino families is helpful, it’s not enough, she said.

“In general, most organizations think if you have things in Spanish, it will make people come in,” Avila Choquez said. “But how they deliver (the information) and where matters.”

That’s why Avila Choquez spends most of her time out in the community, meeting families in parks, dual-language events and attending the countless baptisms and quinceaneras to which she gets invited.

“You show that you care,” Avila Choquez said.

Part of building that trust began with Avila Choquez translating a slate of flyers, registration forms and schedules into Spanish — when she began five years ago, only one scholarship form was in Spanish.

Other efforts, such as intentionally communicating to families that the information they put on registration forms was confidential and not going to other parts of the government, were also key to making families feel comfortable.

“Trust is truly the biggest challenge,” she said.

As more families started to engage, an idea — which Avila Choquez considers to be one of the greatest successes of her outreach so far — began to emerge from the parents: a bilingual family swim class.

The program came from several parents who didn’t grow up swimming but wanted to learn because they lived in an area surrounded by lakes and rivers, Avila Choquez said. But many did not have the financial resources, time or child care options to do it alone.

In 2017, the family swim class became a reality, and continues to be held Friday nights.

“There were a few parents that started out scared,” she said. “But after a few months, they were swimming side by side with their children.”

An outdoor summer camp, which is designed to take kids who otherwise wouldn’t get the chance to go out into the wilderness, was also developed to largely serve the Latino community in 2017. It provides bilingual guides and transportation.

But getting parents to sign their children up was another exercise in trust.

“It was mostly assuring the parents their kids were safe,” she said. “They didn’t grow up with these activities, or in this environment.”

The program so far has been a success, with enrollment doubling in the past two years.

Avila Choquez, however, still believes a lot more work needs to be done to build trust with the rest of the Latino community and create a welcoming culture at the parks district. Being able to provide transportation to programs while keeping them affordable will also remain challenges moving forward.

But she can’t help but feel proud seeing the pool at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center full with Latino families.

“Five years ago, you didn’t see that,” she said.