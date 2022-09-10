The beating of drums, the twirling of colorfully dressed dancers, the comforting sound of the Spanish language, were all signs that the Latino Fest was back in action at Sahalee Park in Madras on Saturday.

The annual Latino Fest is Central Oregon’s premier Latin American heritage celebration, and although the festival was on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it came roaring back this year, doubling its turnout from the last festival in 2019, said Brad Porterfield, the executive director of the Latino Community Association.

Joe Siess

