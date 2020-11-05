The Latino Community Association received $25,000 from The Collins Foundation to help Latino communities in Central Oregon affected by COVID-19.
The association will use the funds over the next year to support Latino workers who lost jobs or income because of COVID-19 restrictions and do not qualify for government aid, as well as to help pay for food delivery and rent for people who lose income while in quarantine, according to a press release.
The money will also go toward food boxes and protective equipment for farmers and seniors, and will also help Latino-owned businesses the association said.
The Collins Foundation invests in Oregon nonprofit organizations that focus on improving the quality of life for the people in their communities, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.