REDMOND — The vibe was bilingual and festive Friday in Redmond with tacos, music and margaritas as dozens of people came together to celebrate the Latino Community Association's new headquarters.

Located in a two-story house at 636 NW Cedar Avenue and NW 7th Street, it will serve as a hub for the community to access a variety of services, such as workplace navigation, English classes, citizenship classes, and computer skills.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

