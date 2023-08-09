Folks across Central Oregon are invited to take part in a community conversation about poverty and its consequences at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Roundabout Books in Bend.
This free event is the last of a six-part series of Community Conversations, which were organized by Roundabout Books, an independent Bend bookstore, and Family Kitchen, a program that serves more than 13,000 meals each month in Bend and Sisters.
In a press release issued by the event organizers, Roundabout Bookshop owner Cassie Clemens said her life was changed after reading the 2023 novel "Poverty, by America" by sociologist Matthew Desmond.
"Poverty's complexity and deeply intertwined connections with crime, health, addiction, public policy, education, housing, segregation and more make the problem seem insurmountable, and an unavoidable part of American life," Clemens stated. "But that doesn’t have to be the case. My hope is this speaker series brings more truth and dialogue to our understanding of the realities in our own community."
Donna Burklo, program director of Family Kitchen, welcomed the chance to partner with a local business and create this speaker series, the release stated.
“My goals with this series are to deepen awareness, dispel myths and incorrect assumptions about the causes of these issues, and to enable a broader group of people in our community to engage in solution-building," Burklo said.
The speaker for Thursday's event is Ruth Williamson, who has served on community groups and committees with Bend Park & Recreation, city of Bend, Deschutes National Forest, Deschutes County and other organizations throughout Central Oregon. Williamson was co-chair of the Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee in 2019, where she drafted scenarios and funding proposals for the city of Bend's Transportation System Plan.
Currently, Williamson serves on the board of the City Club of Central Oregon and World MUSE, a charity that puts on a four-day arts and culture event each year and produces documentaries covering social justice issues. In 2023, Williamson is focused on serving the homeless population.
She is a graduate of the Hudson Institute of Coaching, and has a Professional Certified Coach credential with the International Coaching Federation.
