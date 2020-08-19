Those eagerly waiting to watch the full-length documentary about the last Blockbuster in the world, located in Bend, will have their chance this holiday season.
“The Last Blockbuster,” will be available to buy or rent on-demand Dec. 15.
Taylor Morden and Zeke Kamm, the two filmmakers behind the documentary, partnered with the distribution company, 1091 Pictures, to bring the film to most digital platforms, including cable providers, Dish Network and Amazon.
“Basically however you would normally buy or rent a digital movie, it should be available through there,” Kamm said.
The filmmakers debuted their movie July 25 and July 31 as part of BendFilm Festival’s summer drive-in theater series near Riverbend Park in Bend. Since then, they have plans to show it at other drive-in theaters across the country and in Canada, and enter the film in a few festivals.
“It’s really the perfect movie for a drive-in,” Zamm said. “It’s funny and nostalgic.”
But the filmmakers are excited to share their light-hearted movie more broadly, especially in time for Christmas.
“The idea that we can now share this with other people is really rewarding,” Zamm said. “And the fact that it's out right before Christmas when families are together. It’s good timing.”
Morden and Kamm spent the past three years working on the documentary.
Their film looks at the business side of Blockbuster and how it went from about 9,000 stores at its peak to just the one off Third Street in Bend. But it also celebrates the nostalgia around video rental stores through interviews with actors and comedians, some who grew up working in the stores.
A star of the film is Bend Blockbuster manager Sandi Harding, who had led the store as it became the last on Earth. The only other Blockbuster in Perth, Australia, closed in March 2019. (Florence, Italy, has a Blockbuster, but it is operating without proper licensing with Dish Network, which acquired Blockbuster in April 2011.)
“We have been working on this for a long time and it truly became a labor of love,” Kamm said. “We worked on it really hard and really became friends with all the characters in the movie. It's been a great experience.”
The filmmakers are planning to have a copy of their movie available for the guests who are renting out the Bend Blockbuster through Airbnb September 18, 19 and 20.
Morden and Kamm were among the several people who tried to book a stay at the Blockbuster. Airbnb wouldn't say how many people tried, but said "the requests to book the stays flooded in."
“Taylor and I both tried to book it,” Zamm said. “But it was sold out. We thought it would be really fun.”
The three nights were booked within two minutes, Harding said. Each night cost $4, the same as the cost of renting a movie from the store.
The bookings were only available for residents of Deschutes County. One of the guests that booked a night is a Redmond man whose mother used to work at a Blockbuster store back in the early 1990s, Harding said.
The other two guests are a Bend couple and a Bend family, according to Airbnb.
Bend Blockbuster has no plans to continue offering stays through Airbnb. It was not about making money, but rather a way to give back to the local community for supporting the store, Harding said.
“This was just something special we were doing for fun,” she said. “We keep trying to come up with creative ways to do fun stuff while we have the world's attention.”
Later this year, blu-ray and DVD copies of the documentary will be exclusively available at the Bend Blockbuster. By next year, copies of the film will be available worldwide.
In addition, the filmmakers said, their movie could eventually be picked up by Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or another streaming service.
Morden and Kamm find it fitting that the Blockbuster story will be global, since the company used to have locations around the world.
“Blockbuster is really a world story,” Kamm said. “There were Blockbusters everywhere.”
