Bend Park & Recreation District's much-anticipated reopening of the Larkspur Community Center following more than a year of renovation has been set for April 5.
The community center located on Reed Market Road and 15th Street has been outfitted with a state-of-the-art fitness center and indoor swimming pool.
The new facility includes 5,000 square-foot warm-water pool with a current channel, bubble benches, soft walk bottom, and an adjacent hot tub. The current channel can be used as a water exercise feature for walking and running, or just as a fun activity. The depth of the pool ranges from 2.5 feet to more than 6 feet deep.
Due to COVID restrictions, reservations are recommended for most activities. Patrons can register up to seven days in advance. Drop-in use will depend on space availability. Frequent user passes and single-use options will be available.
Starting April 5, Larkspur will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday. It is located at 1600 Reed Market Road and can be reached for reservation by calling (541) 388-1133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.