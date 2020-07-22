The opening of Larkspur Community Center and swimming pool renovations at the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center are both being delayed in response to COVID-19, according to the Bend Park & Recreation District.
The Larkspur Community Center, which is an expansion of the Bend Senior Center at 15th Street and Reed Market Road, is now scheduled to open in late 2020 or early 2021 instead of fall 2020.
The community center, which will include a 34,000-square-foot addition to the senior center when completed, was created to respond to community growth, particularly among the rapidly growing older adult population, according to the district.
“The Bend Senior Center remains closed as part of efforts to slow the spread of the virus, especially among community members deemed to be most vulnerable by public health officials,” said Matt Mercer, recreation services director, in a press release. “This adjusted timeline for opening Larkspur Community Center allows us more time to evaluate the pandemic conditions and prepare to welcome all community members, including older adults, on opening day.”
The facility will include a warm-water lifestyle pool and indoor walking and jogging track, among other amenities.
With a later opening, the district will wait to close the pools at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center for renovations until Larkspur Community Center is fully operational, according to the district.
Juniper’s indoor 25-meter pool and small children’s pool turned 40 years old in 2018.
