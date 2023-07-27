Joel Tranby

Joel Tranby and his girlfriend, Fiona Curley.

 Submitted photo

Citing dangerous conditions, Lane County search and rescue teams are no longer trying to recover the body of 21-year-old Joel Tranby, the Bend man who fell hundreds of feet to his death while climbing North Sister in the Deschutes National Forest on July 17,  authorities said Thursday. 

Sgt. Tom Speldrich, public information officer for the Lane County Sheriff's Office, told The Bulletin that Tranby's body, which was located on July 20 with the help of drone footage, is generally located on the west face of North Sister above Collier Glacier. He said at this time it is simply too dangerous for search and rescue crews to recover Tranby's body.

