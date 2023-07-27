Citing dangerous conditions, Lane County search and rescue teams are no longer trying to recover the body of 21-year-old Joel Tranby, the Bend man who fell hundreds of feet to his death while climbing North Sister in the Deschutes National Forest on July 17, authorities said Thursday.
Sgt. Tom Speldrich, public information officer for the Lane County Sheriff's Office, told The Bulletin that Tranby's body, which was located on July 20 with the help of drone footage, is generally located on the west face of North Sister above Collier Glacier. He said at this time it is simply too dangerous for search and rescue crews to recover Tranby's body.
“After consulting several mountain rescue groups and also in consultation with the family, it has been decided that unless conditions change, currently they are not going to, for safety reasons, try to recover him," Speldrich said. "Perhaps something could change but right now that risk is just too great."
Speldrich said one of the primary dangers for search and rescue crews, even if they approached the body while hanging from a helicopter, is the possibility of being injured or killed by boulders that routinely fall from the mountain. He said if Tranby's remains somehow move to a more accessible location, search and rescue teams will recover them.
Tranby’s mother, April Tranby, wrote in a Facebook post on July 21 that her son’s body will likely stay on North Sister.
“We met with the Lane County Sheriff Deputy in command of search and rescue today (July 21). He was able to go over more details of where Joel was found,” April Tranby said. “His original fall was approximately 300 feet down an extremely steep slope. They were able to see where the snow was disturbed right at the edge of a 100 foot cliff, this is where the original SOS from the GPS device was located.
“They found Joel's body at the bottom of this cliff, on an extremely steep rocky slope in a ravine. Due to the location of his body, it is likely that they will not be able to recover his body and this will be his final resting place for his earthly body,” she said.
