The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District is accepting applications from landowners interested in fuel-reduction projects on their properties.
The projects are meant to reduce the chance of wildfires spreading to structures, and to improve routes where wildland meet urban properties, specifically for residents in Juniper Canyon in Crook County, Deschutes River Recreational Homesites 1-5, and nine in La Pine, and Crooked River Ranch in Jefferson and Deschutes counties, the Department of Forestry said in a news release Wednesday.
The project funding comes from a $5 million grant allocated by Senate Bill 762, legislation focused on creating fire resilient communities by reducing hazardous fuels on small forestlands.
The projects include thinning of overstocked and diseased juniper and pine stands, pruning limbs on residual trees and the removal of excess woody debris.
Landowners must provide a 25% match for work completed, but the match can come through work performed by landowners. Historically underserved populations, including elderly and lower income applicants, will receive priority consideration for their applications. Additionally, Oregon Department of Forestry will provide chipping opportunities for all landowners in these communities.
Reducing fire hazards increases the ability to slow wildfire spread, allowing firefighters to suppress fires quickly with less damage within communities and to natural resources.
Interested landowners can apply for the program for fuel reduction on their property and to have debris removed by visiting the the department of forestry's website.
Landowners can also contact Stewardship Forester, Ross Huffman, 541-549-2731. For landowners in Crooked River Ranch, or Deschutes River Recreational Homesites 1-5 and nine, contact Stewardship Forester, Kody Johannsen, 541-447-5658.
