Deschutes County is trying to sell a piece of property near the Oregon State University-Cascades campus, with the intent of having it become affordable housing.
The property, which is roughly 7 acres and sits at 19755 Simpson Ave. in Bend, sits across from the university's campus expansion site.
In a request for proposals, the Deschutes County Commission asked potential buyers of the land to make a proposal that included affordable housing — housing considered to be 60% of area median income for renters and 80% of area median income for homebuyers.
Proposals are coming from Cornerstone Community Housing, Edlen & Co and DeChase Miksis; Hive Development and Kine & Kine Development; Housing Works and KOR Community Land Trust; Lincoln Avenue Capital; TGW/T&Z Properties, Acadia Properties and Foundation for Affordable Housing, according to Kristie Bollinger, Deschutes County’s property manager.
Details about the proposals were not disclosed by the county because the proposal process is still open, Bollinger said in an email. Ongoing real estate negotiations are generally not public record.
While details about what exactly will happen on the property are yet to be decided, commissioners have reported already hearing concerns from neighbors in the area about the possible density and height of potential that will be allowed on the property.
There is also concern about what will happen to some of the trees on the property, Commissioner Patti Adair said.
"I think it's important to be respectful of the vegetation and give the community some really needed housing," Adair said.
While the commission is unified in wanting housing on the property due to how the city of Bend has zoned the property for multifamily housing, the commission is split philosophically about how it should happen. Commissioners Tony DeBone and Adair want to go forward with selling the land so the revenue could be put to other county projects and priorities.
Both DeBone and Adair mentioned wanting to use the revenue from the sale for an eventual courthouse expansion.
"I understand housing is very expensive right now but we shouldn't keep giving away things,” DeBone said.
Commissioner Phil Chang disagrees, saying he feels it is “inequitable” for the county to sell land for affordable housing when the county has donated land in the past for other affordable housing projects in other cities, like Habitat for Humanity.
"It's an uneven and unequal way to treat the different communities in Deschutes County," Chang said.
The commission will discuss the proposals next week in executive session, which means the discussion is not open to the public. A public discussion of the sale will likely happen in April.
Affordable housing close to COCC makes total sense. Imagine going from housing instability and a dead-end job to housing security and access to excellent vocational training across the street.
I know that many people of Bend's Westside care about the broader community and want to do their part to address Bend's housing crisis. I hope they will live their values and actively support affordable housing at this location.
This neighborhood needs a pocket park.
