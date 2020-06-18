The Lake Oswego man who led police on a dangerous high-speed pursuit through the Bend area in May 2019 was sentenced to 30 days jail Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Zenler Allen Clairmont, 20, was on acid May 9, 2019, when he eluded numerous officers, including Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson, avoided spike strips and drove at oncoming traffic before crashing into a Bend Police car and injuring the officer and his police dog.
As a youth, Clairmont competed with the U.S Ski Team, which matured him in some ways, and stunted his emotional growth in others, his lawyer, Josh Ewing, told the court.
“This is in many ways more of a mental health case than a straight-up criminal case,” Ewing said. “He feels horribly about what he’s done, and he knows that his actions have consequences.
He and his mother are trying to figure out what the underlying issue is.”
In addition to jail, Judge Beth Bagley approved a plea deal that also stipulated a five-year term of supervised probation, with a 36-month prison sentence hanging over Clairmont’s head if it doesn’t go well.
While on probation, Clairmont will receive substance abuse and mental health evaluations. He was ordered to pay fines totalling around $2,000, with restitution to be determined within 90 days. The restitution amount could be in the thousands as the victims in his case, Bend Officer Robert Pennock and his police dog, Ladybug, suffered injuries in the crash, and a Bend Police vehicle was heavily damaged.
The day of the high speed pursuit, Clairmont went to his mother’s home in Lake Oswego, where she noticed he acted erratically and admitted to taking LSD, according to prosecutor Andrew Steiner.
His mom took a shower and by the time she was done, Clairmont had driven away in her car. She called 911 and reported he was suicidal and on acid and driving a stolen vehicle.
Law enforcement eventually caught up to Clairmont on U.S. Highway 97 north of Bend. Nelson was returning from a meeting in Sisters at the time and happened to be the closest officer to him. Nelson attempted to pull over Clairmont, but Clairmont refused. Nelson pursued him east on Highway 20 to Tumalo, where Clairmont reversed course and headed back toward Bend.
After Clairmont got back to Highway 97, Nelson drove over spike strips, disabling his vehicle. The other officers broke off their pursuit to avoid endangering the public in Bend.
Clairmont was followed from a distance until he reached a parking lot at an industrial building near Robberson Collision Center. He did a loop around the building, then turned 180 degrees until he was facing Pennock’s vehicle, though separated by a chain-link fence.
Clairmont drove at Pennock head-on. Pennock swerved to avoid him and was struck on his side panel.
“There is video of this incident and it very much looks like (Clairmont) did this intentionally,” Steiner said.
Once stopped, Clairmont began complying with officers. He appeared impaired, with a “dazed and confused” demeanor, Steiner said.
He was arrested and charged with 14 crimes, including the Measure 11 charge of second-degree assault.
Clairmont has some pre-existing depression and no prior criminal history. An independent evaluator concluded the incident would likely not have happened were it not for the hallucinogen in Clairmont’s system, Steiner said.
On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to eight charges — attempting to elude a police officer, DUII, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, animal abuse and three counts of reckless endangering.
Though he appeared to violate several Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office pursuit policies during the chase, Nelson was not investigated by his office nor the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.
