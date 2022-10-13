Sisters-based health food manufacturer Laird Superfood is closing up shop in Deschutes County and moving out of state.
The company, founded by big wave surfing legend Laird Hamilton, is making the move out of Sisters to cut costs, said chief executive Jason Vieth.
Laird Superfood was founded in 2015 and manufacturing started in Sisters in 2018.
The company, which started the year with 147 employees, has been downsizing the business this year and currently has 83 workers. A total of 46 employees are expected to be laid off by the end of the year.
“It’s a representation of where our financial profile has been for a while,” Vieth told The Bulletin in a phone interview. “We just came to the realization as we looked externally to the marketplace that we were not going to be cost competitive, so we made the very hard decision to shut down the facility.”
Products made by the company include plant-based creamers, drink mixes, snack foods and protein bars. A photo of Hamilton surfing a massive wave features in many of the products.
Vieth did not disclose where Laird Superfood products will be going but said they will be manufactured in a co-packing partnership at a third-party facility. The move will help improve the company’s profits and reduce costs, he said.
“The reality is that it's not an overcomplex manufacturing process,” said Vieth. “So co-manufacturers that can come in and streamline, and that can fully utilize their equipment by servicing multiple customers, are able to be more cost-effective than what we were able to do for our size of business.”
The announcement also came with a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notification from the company to the Oregon Office of Workforce Investments and Higher Education Coordinating Commission.
The notice states that employment terminations will begin on Dec. 12, with more cuts on Dec. 31 and Jan 31.
Laird Superfood, a public company that traded on the New York Stock Exchange, saw its share price plummet 71% last year. The stock, which trades under the ticker symbol LSF, has tanked an additional 86% this year.
After news of the move came out on Wednesday, the company's share price rose 12% to $1.90, still well below the price of $13.56 where it started the year.
