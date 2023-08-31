People enjoy the Deschutes River and Drake Park.
Labor Day weekend is here, and whether you are headed to the mountains, the coast, or plan to hang around in Bend, here is what will and will not be open in Deschutes County on Monday:
Redmond Airport: Open. Administrative offices will be closed.
Banks: Closed.
Schools: Closed.
Bend parking: City-managed parking will be free.
Bend Public Works: No work will be done on city street repair projects.
Cascades East Transit: Closed, no bus service. Ride the River shuttle and the Lava Butte recreation shuttles are operating as usual.
Central Oregon Community College: Closed.
DMV: Closed.
Oregon State University-Cascades: Closed.
Libraries: Deschutes Public Library branches will be closed.
Mail: No service.
State and city government offices: Closed.
Stock market: Closed.
Trash pickup: As usual.
