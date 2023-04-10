Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized 17 dogs from a La Pine woman who is accused of neglecting to care for them in a rescue operation she ran in her home.
Some of the dogs were so malnourished and injured that they required care from a veterinarian, and the conditions they lived in were “not acceptable,” said Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jason Wall.
Lisa Sorensen, 54, faces 17 felony counts of second-degree animal neglect in connection with the operation at her home on Alpine Drive. She was issued a citation instead of being taken into custody.
Authorities responded to the home during the last week of March after receiving a complaint that Sorensen was operating the dog rescue out of her home.
In all, 24 dogs lived in the home at the time of the seizure, Wall said in a news release Monday. Sorensen agreed to give up 17 of them to the sheriff's office, which gave them to the Humane Society of Central Oregon.
The Humane Society and Sheriff’s Office met on April 3 to discuss the health of the seized dogs. The agencies determined that “all dogs seized were not receiving minimum care, were malnourished, and in dire need of attention to their general hygiene,” Wall said.
Deputies allowed Sorensen to keep seven dogs she owned personally, “as they were in relatively good condition,” Wall said. Deputies advised Sorensen to improve her living conditions to avoid possible further criminal penalties and the seizure of her dogs.
Still, deputies and the Humane Society did a follow-up with Sorensen and determined that two of the dogs at her home required “mild to moderate care,” but the conditions in her home had improved, Wall said. Deputies plan to continue to conduct follow-ups.
According to Oregon Secretary of State filings, Sorensen’s nonprofit was called “PIBBLESNCHIS INC.”, and she is listed as the president and secretary.
The case has been referred to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.
