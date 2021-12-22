Around the start of the pandemic, Heather Nebergall was living in an unheated, unpowered trailer in the woods outside La Pine.
It was cold. She was battling signs of pneumonia. And she had left her young son and his father so she could use drugs.
“It’s just crazy to think that any of that was ever OK with me,”’ recalled Nebergall, 30.
She can say that now, 18 months after accepting an offer to join an alternative justice program supervised by Deschutes County Circuit Court. Nebergall used 2021 to turn her life around.
“I’m extremely grateful,” she said.
Nebergall’s recovery started with an arrest on June 21, 2020. She’d borrowed her roommate’s car under false pretenses and drove to buy drugs. Once under the influence, she became “paralyzed” with fear and drove south on the highway with no plan in mind, she said. She ditched the Mercedes SUV in Klamath County on a fire service road after it broke down, and she continued on foot.
Nebergall was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. As a repeat property offender, she would have gone to prison. But her record of relatively minor property and drug crimes also qualified Nebergall for pre-trial services, a grant-funded program that’s part of the county’s broader Justice Reinvestment Program.
The program is not available to people on probation in other matters or charged with a violent or sex crime or a DUII.
The program aims to safely and effectively supervise people who’ve broken the law in the community rather than in prison. It’s a new offering in Deschutes County, but the model has been used across Oregon and the country, according to Kyle Fleming, prosecutor with the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office.
Nebergall was assessed and determined to be a good candidate: She hadn’t had this kind of program before. She didn’t have a criminal history indicating she was a flight risk. And she had the “right mindset,” Fleming said.
“For Ms. Nebergall, a lot of her criminality was driven by substance abuse,” Fleming said. “I think that was relatively clear from the police reports.”
When she started attending addiction support groups a year ago, Nebergall would just sit there filled with self-loathing. She had a victim’s mentality, though she had no one to blame but herself.
“When you’re told to be there, you don’t want to be there. You just have to come two times a week,” she said.
But over the weeks, she got to know the other members of the group, and she started to care about their recovery, if she couldn’t care about her own. She wanted to help them, and see them succeed. Pretty soon she took a service position and she was trusted with a key. She would get there early, make the coffee and be there for others.
Stories like Nebergall’s sadly are not common, Fleming said. But so far, she’s proven the assessment correct, and committed no violations.
“This is exactly what the program is designed to do: give people a chance to stay out of prison and improve their lives.”
Wednesday is Nebergall’s one-year sober anniversary. She’s been offered a live-in staff position at the sober living facility where she resides.
Today, she has a positive relationship with her child’s father, Lane Miller. She credits him for caring for their son after she ran out on them, and for never attempting to curtail her parental rights. He just had a rule, she said: “Don’t come around when you’re high.”
“So once I got my life together, he said, I need you,” she said.
The two have known each other since they were 8. Today, they co-parent “great,” Nebergall said. He comes over for dinner and sometimes sticks around for a movie. Having a simple friendship is another thing she thinks she’d never have been able to do without recovery.
She meets with her mental health counselor and attends six to seven meetings per week, which she says is not much when considering how much time she used to dedicate to finding and using drugs.
“Now I have some of the best friends I’ve ever had in my life, and they don’t want anything from me except to see me succeed,” she said.
The house where she and her son now stay is less than a mile from where she used to sleep in the woods.
“It’s safe,” Nebergall said. “It’s warm. We’re surrounded by people in recovery. It’s amazing, is what it is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.