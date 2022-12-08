For those searching for magical Christmas events this weekend, look no further than La Pine where the annual Christmas Light Parade and Christmas Bazaar are taking place Friday and Saturday at the La Pine Community Center.
The Christmas Light Parade, in its 21st year, will kick off Saturday at 6 p.m. The parade will began at Huntington Road and Memorial Lane in La Pine. The light parade this year is expected to include at least a half a dozen big trucks decorated with lights, said Ann Gawith, executive director of the La Pine Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center. Snow is also expected in La Pine that evening, which would make the event even more magical, Gawith said.
“Every year is different, it is always wonderful," Gawith said.
The Christmas Bazaar will be set up in the community center, and it starts on Friday at noon and goes until 7 p.m. It continues from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. The bazaar will include handmade crafts made by Central Oregon craftspeople, as well as local food items and La Pine souvenirs. The bazaar is expected to include 60 different vendors and Santa Claus will be in attendance.
“It is a tradition to come down and shop at the bazaar, grab something to eat, watch the parade, and we want to make note that the award ceremony for the parade is inside the bazaar after the parade," Gawith added.
