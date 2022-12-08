Trucker parade lights up the La Pine night (copy)

The La Pine holiday light parade. 

 Bulletin file photo

For those searching for magical Christmas events this weekend, look no further than La Pine where the annual Christmas Light Parade and Christmas Bazaar are taking place Friday and Saturday  at the La Pine Community Center. 

The Christmas Light Parade, in its 21st year, will kick off Saturday at 6 p.m. The parade will began at Huntington Road and Memorial Lane in La Pine. The light parade this year is expected to include at least a half a dozen big trucks decorated with lights, said Ann Gawith, executive director of the La Pine Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center.  Snow is also expected in La Pine that evening, which would make the event even more magical, Gawith said.

