A teacher from La Pine High School is accused of sexually abusing a former student, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Deborah Parker, 55, of Bend, was arrested Friday for eight counts of second-degree sex abuse for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student while he attended La Pine High School from 2010-2011.
The former student reported the sexual abuse to the sheriff’s office this month. Based on his statements and witness information, detectives were able to collect evidence and statements, according to the sheriff’s office.
Parker was contacted by the sheriff’s office Friday at her home on the 54000 block of Tamarack Road in Bend and was arrested and booked in Deschutes County jail.
If anyone has information about Parker having inappropriate relationships with underage students, they are asked to call Detective Doug Jackson at 541-617-3352.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.