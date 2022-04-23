Trace Terrell, a senior at La Pine High School, steeled his nerves as he waited to start his Zoom testimony to the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance. He had spent months preparing for this moment, but the teenager was still nervous about discussing the mental health issues his peers faced.
His room was a mess, so he moved his belongings to the floor, where committee members couldn’t see them through the video. When it was his turn to speak, Terrell couldn’t figure out how to unmute himself and panicked. Then, he spoke.
“If a teen feels like the only way they can express their feelings is through the barrel of a gun, what does that say about the state of our mental health care?” Terrell told the committee.
His testimony in February underscored what students are facing every day across Central Oregon. The pandemic upended the lives of countless teens, leaving them isolated and alone and exacerbating previously existing mental health problems. Administrators, politicians and mental health professionals are seeking greater services and awareness for these students as they endure what some call a national crisis.
Four adolescents die by suicide each year in Deschutes County, according to Deschutes County Health Services. From 2000 to 2017, youth suicide rates in the county nearly doubled, according to a report from the health agency published in September 2020.
Nationally, data suggests the pandemic only worsened teen mental health. In 2020, youth emergency department visits increased by 31%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Terrell, 17, said he began struggling with depression and an eating disorder in the sixth grade. He also began grappling with his sexuality as a gay teen. Those struggles eventually escalated into thoughts of suicide.
He’s not alone. Between 2015 and 2019, the Oregon
Violent Death Reporting System recorded 10 suicides among transgender youths and five among youths who identify in the LGBTQ community, according to a 2021 report from the Oregon Health Authority.
But the state health agency says this is “likely an undercount” because of the “lack of standard questionnaires and investigations on deaths in Oregon,” including whether a person who died by suicide identified as LGBTQ. To obtain this information, officials rely on “witnesses and contacts of a person who died by suicide, so the incident information is not always complete,” the OHA report says.
Terrell put it another way in an interview Wednesday: “It just doesn’t feel like adults are listening to us yet.”
Terrell is playing a role in Bend-La Pine Schools’ efforts to address mental health needs by helping the district plan how it will use its portion of a $1 million grant meant to bolster suicide prevention and intervention services.
Terrell said he’s felt isolated and unheard in his small, rural community in southern Deschutes County, where there is just one state-funded behavioral health clinic. He said students there, like those in many rural communities, often face barriers to getting help, including a lack of transportation or insurance to cover expensive care.
In his testimony, Terrell said students like him weren’t getting the help they needed. He told the senators that 4 out of every 5 students who get referred to mental health help outside of his school weren’t hearing back. He called for funding toward mental health resources in schools, a streamlined approach to mental health screenings and referrals and support for state mental health education.
These are among the reasons that inspired Terrell to help others. When he was 14, he began taking calls at a youth-crisis call center called YouthLine, a service where youths talk confidentially via call or text with other youths about anything from breakups to family problems to thoughts of suicide.
More students are using this service than ever before, according to Mel Butterfield, the assistant director of YouthLine’s Central Oregon call center, which serves Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties. Annual calls at the center have increased in recent years, from 10 calls in 2018 to at least 500 calls in 2021.
YouthLine is expanding its services and is trying to raise awareness in rural communities like Terrell’s. The call center is setting up a new facility for a pilot project for Indigenous youths on the Warm Springs Reservation.
Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden said Terrell’s testimony was “an indictment of the system” that highlights the need for more trained professionals and affordable treatment for families who lack the insurance to cover it.
“Trace spoke for a generation of young people who have been suffering in silence,” Wyden said.
The senator added that, through extensive meetings with his office, and through his testimony, Terrell is playing a role in ongoing efforts toward mental health, including legislation Wyden is crafting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers. Though he did not name the legislation, nor predict when it might be proposed, Wyden said he expects widespread support.
But changes are needed now.
“I think the needs were serious before the pandemic, and the numbers today just take your breath away,” Wyden said. “They’re going up exponentially.”
When he testified to the Senate committee in February, Terrell recited messages he had received while on the job at YouthLine.
“My dad hit me, but you can’t call the cops.”
“I need therapy, but my family can’t afford it.”
“I wanna kill myself.”
But the real power of Terrell’s testimony was in the messages from teens he had helped, especially the last one.
“If it weren’t for this conversation, I wouldn’t be here today.”
