A Deschutes County Circuit Court judge struck down La Pine Rural Fire District’s appeal to force two La Pine health care facilities to pay for 18 ambulance rides from their facility to a hospital emergency department in Bend.
The judge ruled the charges were unconstitutional because the fire district failed to provide an explanation for insisting it was the facility’s responsibility to pay.
“This is important in support of our opposition to their ordinance and the enforcement of it,” said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles Health System chief physician executive. “We’ll continue to work in what we believe in the best interest of the patients of the La Pine community.”
The ruling means St. Charles Family Care Clinic and the La Pine Community Health Center do not have to pay for 18 ambulance rides from their facilities in La Pine to the hospital emergency department in Bend.
The fire district board has a policy that if a clinic calls 911 to send a patient to a hospital emergency department, the clinic is charged the $2,600 for the ambulance ride, not the patient.
Most ambulance services charge the patient.
The fire district’s billing practice prompted a joint lawsuit and raised concerns among residents and medical professionals that the policy could jeopardize health care in the community where the life expectancy is already shorter than in Bend.
For St. Charles that means nearly $40,000 of debt has been wiped out.
Jerry Hubbard, La Pine Rural Fire District board vice president, said in an email that the board is in the process of adjusting the policy to reflect the judge’s ruling.
“The fire board is very concerned that the district is not covering the costs of transporting patients from the two clinics and from citizens who call 911 and request transportation to the emergency department,” Hubbard said. “St. Charles continues to refuse to pay and appeals every transport provided by the fire district.
“When the district cannot recover its costs, it hurts everyone who needs to call 911 and all of the taxpayers.”
A round trip ambulance ride from La Pine to Bend takes about 2½ hours, Hubbard said. The district has two ambulances covering 1,000 square miles.
In addition, the La Pine Rural Fire District on Thursday had planned to take up a baker’s dozen worth of appeals but deferred action until a June 10 meeting, which is after the Tuesday election of two board positions each for four-year terms.
“The La Pine community is growing,” Absalon said. “We’re happy to provide services in La Pine. We want to make sure this is viable in the long term.”
The fire district is governed by its own board of directors, which passed the ordinance first in 2019 and then revised it earlier this year to charge health care facilities for every 911 call, Hubbard said.
Since Jan. 1, 2020, the fire district has sent more than 50 invoices to St. Charles and the community health center, according to the lawsuit.
“This really is a safety issue,” Absalon said. “We don’t want people to be incentivized to come to a clinic first when the first place they should go to is the hospital via transport from 911.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.