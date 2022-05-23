A La Pine Middle School teacher earned a competitive and prestigious fellowship that fully funds the recipient’s pursuit of a master’s degree in American history and government.
Jessica Colburn, a social studies teacher who has worked for Bend-La Pine Schools for eight years, is one of 54 teachers nationwide to receive the James Madison Foundation Fellowship this year, which is named after the nation’s fourth president. Colburn will pursue her graduate degree at Ashland University in Ohio this summer.
According to a press release, Colburn earned the fellowship by writing essays “demonstrating her intent to pursue a graduate program centered around the Constitution, devotion to civic responsibility and capacity to study and perform as a classroom teacher.”
“This award will have a positive effect on my teaching career, as it will allow me to gain the knowledge necessary to explain and connect the Constitution to the lives of my eighth grade students today,” Colburn said.
