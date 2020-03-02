La Pine resident Mike McCarter admires the politically conservative reputation of Idaho.
The 72-year-old Oregon native considered retiring three years ago to Priest River, Idaho, but decided to stay in -state and closer to family.
Still, McCarter feels Idaho better aligns with his lifestyle and political views. So now he is trying to bring Idaho to him.
McCarter is the chief petitioner of Move Oregon’s Border, a nonprofit organization that wants to transfer Oregon’s southern and eastern counties into Idaho. The organization believes the rural Oregon counties would have better representation in Idaho’s Republican-led Legislature than in the Democratic-led Legislature in Salem.
“It’s a conservative-values situation,” McCarter said. “It’s not necessarily politics. It’s urban vs. rural. I think the bigger problem people have is the state Legislature doesn’t listen to rural Oregon. Their policies and decisions are based off the urban people in the Willamette Valley.”
The effort has gained some momentum in recent weeks. Three Oregon counties — Douglas, Josephine and Umatilla — indicated each will approve petitions to get the issue on the general election ballot in November.
Move Oregon’s Border hopes to get the issue on the November ballot in every Eastern and Southern Oregon county.
Getting the counties to vote to join Idaho is just the first step. The Oregon and Idaho legislatures would have to agree, and then it would move to the U.S. Congress for final approval.
McCarter knows the effort is a long shot. But he is giving it fair odds.
“I would say better than 50-50. That’s my projection,” McCarter said. “We are not doing this to send a message. The purpose is to actually allow these counties to become a part of the state of Idaho.”
A proposed map of “Greater Idaho” shows the Idaho border extending out to the southern Oregon Coast and into Northern California. Adding the California communities is the second phase of the effort, since Oregon would have to move first, McCarter said.
If successful, the newly drawn Idaho border could take two to three years to complete.
The map that has circulated online splits Deschutes County — with Redmond and La Pine in Idaho and Bend left out.
McCarter said the official border would have to be decided by Oregon and Idaho’s legislatures and would likely not include Deschutes County at all.
“I might have to move 10 miles if I want to be in Idaho,” he said.
Move Oregon’s Border is not putting any resources into Deschutes County. A reason is because of the recent shift in voter registration data that shows Deschutes County has more Democratic voters than Republican for the first time in recent memory.
“A negative vote out of Deschutes County could hurt the Move Oregon’s Border movement,” McCarter said.
McCarter, who was born and raised on a farm outside of Gresham, is an Air Force veteran who spent his career in Salem working in the plant nursery industry. He is the former president of the Oregon Agribusiness Council and Oregon Association of Nurserymen.
As a firearms instructor, McCarter is a member of the National Rifle Association and the committee co-chairman of the La Pine Friends of NRA.
McCarter believes his past experiences help him to lead the Move Oregon’s Border effort.
The push to move the state’s border is not new. About five years ago, a La Grande farmer floated the idea. And in 2016, state Rep. Greg Smith, a Republican who serves Eastern Oregon, tried to create legislation to move the border, but it never materialized.
Unlike other movements that want to create new states, such as the State of Jefferson, the Move Oregon’s Border effort simply wants to adjust existing state borders, McCarter said.
“Our goal is not to change anything,” he said. “We are just adding a whole big chunk of conservative people to Idaho.”
McCarter came across the idea in November when he saw advertisements on bulletin boards for a public meeting on the topic in La Pine.
“At that point, I offered my services,” he said.
Before joining the organization, McCarter promised his wife of 26 years, Pat, that he wouldn’t let it consume him.
“If my wife says back off,” McCarter said, “I’ll back off.”
Pat hasn’t told him to stop yet. And McCarter can’t imagine not staying busy in his retirement.
“Whatever time the Lord gives me, I want to make it count,” he said. “Instead of doing crossword puzzles, I can do this.”
