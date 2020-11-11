A La Pine man died in a car crash Wednesday morning after icy conditions on U.S. Highway 97 resulted in his vehicle crossing lanes.
John Kerlin, 31, was driving north on the highway just north of La Pine State Park when his sedan lost control and slid into the southbound lane, striking a Dodge Caravan minivan, according to an Oregon State Police press release.
State troopers were called to the scene at about 7:45 a.m., the release stated. Kerlin died as a result of the crash. The two occupants of the minivan — La Pine residents Rex Roth, 70, and Michael Covel, 44 — were taken to St. Charles Bend, the release stated.
Highway 97 was closed for about two hours after the crash, the release stated.
