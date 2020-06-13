A 54-year-old La Pine man was cited for interfering with firefighters, after he refused to leave a burning building over concerns about his missing cat.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded at 1:09 a.m. Saturday to a fire at High Lakes Towing and Recovery at 15770 Burgess Road in La Pine.
Deputies discovered the west half of the shop at High Lakes Towing was engulfed with flames extending through the roof. Several vehicles and an RV near the shop were also engulfed in flames. Nearby residents were evacuated for their safety.
Eddie Newingham, an employee of High Lakes Towing, refused to leave the burning building, according to the sheriff’s office.
Newingham reportedly left and re-entered the building to look for his cat. The sheriff's office never found the cat while deputies were on scene.
Newingham was allegedly aggressive and confrontational with law enforcement, while armed with two long handle axes.
Newingham eventually dropped the axes, and calmed down.
La Pine Rural Fire Protection District firefighters had to temporarily stop their effort to put out the fire due to Newingham’s behaviors, according to the sheriff’s office.
Firefighters were able to resume their work and extinguished the fire in the vehicles and building, but not before extensive damage was done.
The fire is believed to have been caused by welding repairs being performed on a RV parked next to the shop, according to the fire department.
The fate of the cat was not reported.
