A La Pine man was arrested early Wednesday morning after eluding law enforcement officers and fleeing from his vehicle following an attempted traffic stop, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Brackery Lester, 27, was driving a red Honda Civic on Burgess Road near Meadow Lane in La Pine when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull him over for driving without tail lights about 11:43 p.m.
Lester refused to pull over and led the deputy west on Burgess Road, then north on U.S. Forest Service Road 4330, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lester continued on the Forest Service road for about 1.5 miles before stopping and running from his car.
Additional deputies and officers from Bend and Sunriver police departments responded and made a perimeter. Bend Police used a drone and police dog to track Lester.
Shortly after 1 a.m., the drone operator notified officers that Lester appeared to be hiding under a log. The police dog and officer then found Lester about a half of a mile away from his car.
Lester was arrested and booked in Deschutes County jail on charges of attempting to elude, driving while suspended and a parole violation.
Lester has a lengthy criminal history of drug possession and sexual assault. He was previously convicted of reckless driving after eluding police in May 2020.
