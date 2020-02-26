A La Pine house with a wood shake roof was damaged in a fire — for a second time.
La Pine Rural Fire Protection District responded at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday to the house fire at 2543 Patken Circle, said Chief Mike Supkis. Firefighters discovered the fire started from sparks from a wood stove chimney and the dry wood cedar shakes with pine needles covering them.
The exact same type of fire happened at that same home in May 2012.
“The homeowner is extremely lucky … again,” Supkis said in a press release.
Nine La Pine firefighters responded Wednesday with assistance from Crescent Fire.
Damage was limited to the roof covering, which consisted of burnt wood cedar shakes.
Firefighters were on scene for about an hour and there were no reported injuries, according to the fire district.
“Wood shake roofs, although aesthetically pleasing and popular many decades ago, have been
found not compatible with the Central Oregon climate, wildland urban interface, and wildfire
Threats,” Supkis said.
The La Pine Rural Fire Protection District encourages any homeowner with a wood shake roof to replace it with a non-combustible Class A roof — some of which can mimic the style of wood shakes.
