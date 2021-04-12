School staff, students and families can virtually meet the four finalist candidates for La Pine High School principal at an online forum Wednesday afternoon.
All four candidates — one of whom will succeed interim principal Anne-Marie Schmidt on July 1 — are school administrators in Oregon, according to a Bend-La Pine Schools press release.
Three of the finalists are principals: Richard Ceder at Toledo Junior/Senior High School in Lincoln City, Scott Olszewski at Sky View Middle School in Bend and Mairi Scott-Aguirre at Centennial High School in Gresham. The fourth candidate, Troy Stoops, is the superintendent of Mt. Angel School District in rural Marion County, the release stated.
To view the virtual forum on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m., visit bls.fyi/phsforum and add event number 120 860 7670 and password "LPHS" if prompted, the release stated.