The La Pine firefighters union submitted a letter to the La Pine fire chief asking for his resignation after the chief failed to engage in a labor contract agreement, among other grievances, but the union’s request has gone unanswered.
On March 28, the 24 members of La Pine Professional Firefighters Association Local 3387 voted to ask the chief of the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District, Mike Supkis, to step down after collective bargaining between the two parties stalled. Then later that same day, the union submitted a letter to Supkis outlining its grievances, and asking him to resign within four days. The union never got a response from Supkis, and the outcome of the situation is unclear.
The Bulletin reached out to Supkis and members of the fire district board, but did not get responses by press time on Thursday.
The union also sent the letter to the fire district board, which discussed the labor negotiations in executive session at its Thursday meeting.
“We’ve been ignored,” union President Kevin Leehmann told The Bulletin on Thursday. “And we continue to be ignored.”
So far, Leehmann said, five La Pine firefighters resigned from their positions to take jobs in Redmond because of their dissatisfaction with Supkis’ leadership and his consistent denial of compensatory time off. Two others decided to retire.
After the seven firefighters left their posts, the previously 25-member union was reduced to 18 members working in a district that requires at least 30 people, Leehmann said. Since then, the union is back up to 24 members. However, the district remains understaffed, and new hires don't tend to stay long.
Leehmann said the agency has become a stepping stone for firefighters who accept a job only to leave soon after for better opportunities, a situation he said will persist unless things change.
"We are going to be a revolving door," Leehmann said, "until leadership changes."
In a separate letter submitted to the fire district board, Leehmann wrote, “We lost five outstanding long-term employees, that can essentially travel 40 miles down the road and make a higher wage with more opportunities.”
“I think some members would have stayed in place had it not been for our (collective bargaining agreement) continuously going to the wire, and feeling like it's a fight every time it's negotiated.”
Some of the union's grievances against Supkis include its dissatisfaction with Supkis’ qualifications and leadership skills as chief, his poor communication and his threatening behavior towards employees, according to the letter to the board.
The letter outlined, “temper tantrums and verbal threats towards members to withhold benefits. Lying and placing blame,” and “creating undue hardship for district members during a time of personal loss.”
The letter also stated the union is preparing to file two unfair labor practice suits against the fire district, and more than eight grievances regarding compensatory time off. It also cites a lawsuit between St. Charles Health System and the La Pine Rural Fire District after the district began billing St. Charles for ambulance runs, a situation the union said in its letter was a drain on funds.
In conclusion, the union wrote to Supkis, "You have lost the respect of the employees of the fire district as well as the ability to lead them. There have been multiple warnings from current, and past employees that you have ignored.
"We hope that you are not held personally accountable for the actions you have taken and are able to leave intact."
