A La Pine Rural Fire Protection District ambulance leaves St. Charles Bend campus after taking a patient to the emergency room in 2020.

 Bulletin file

Voters appeared to support a levy that would bolster fire and emergency medical services in the La Pine area, according to early election returns Tuesday.

More than 3,100 votes had been counted as of 8:11 p.m., according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office website. More than 66% of voters approved Ballot Measure 9-157, and more than 33% voted no, the early results showed.

