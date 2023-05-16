Voters appeared to support a levy that would bolster fire and emergency medical services in the La Pine area, according to early election returns Tuesday.
More than 3,100 votes had been counted as of 8:11 p.m., according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office website. More than 66% of voters approved Ballot Measure 9-157, and more than 33% voted no, the early results showed.
“That’s fantastic,” said Nathaniel Adams, a firefighter/paramedic. “It’s going to let us do a lot as a fire district and help us improve the service we’ll be able to provide.”
The proposed levy of 64 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value would allow the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District to add nine new positions.
The additional positions would allow the district to create a third emergency crew to serve rural Deschutes and Klamath counties. Approval would increase the total number of crews serving the region full time from two to three.
Proponents say the levy is critical to ensuring that the district can serve the growing population in the La Pine area. The population in the 117-square-mile district has increased by nearly 40% over the past two years. In that same time, emergency call volumes have spiked 22%, the district said.
Meanwhile, the district has struggled to respond immediately to 911 calls while taking people to the nearest hospital in Bend, which often takes more than two hours round trip.
“I will for sure sleep a lot better knowing that we will be able to hire some extra bodies and ensure we’ll always have an extra crew that will be able to respond,” Adams said.
Should final results confirm the proposed five-year operating levy passes, owners of a $200,000 home would pay $10.66 per month. It would be the district’s first tax increase since 1998. That levy is set to expire in June 2024.
“So far this turnout reflects that this community is backing us up as much as we back our community up,” Adams said.
