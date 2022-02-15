The La Pine Rural Fire Protection District board is asking the Deschutes County Commission and the city of La Pine to consider banning the sale and use of fireworks.
In a letter sent to both the city and the county, the fire board asks for a ban in a bid to mitigate fire danger. The one exception listed in the letter is professional firework shows.
Last year, both the city of La Pine and Deschutes County introduced temporary fireworks bans the week of Fourth of July amid unusually hot and dry conditions.
Even on a temporary basis, the results were dramatic, according to the board.
“This was extremely successful for public safety with over an 80% reduction in firework related calls even though the bans were of short notice and sales were not limited at all,” the letter states.
Discussions about a fireworks ban began as the board continued to witness hotter, drier summers and more fires, said board member Robin Adams. For Adams, the fire that really brought the issue to the forefront was the Columbia River Gorge fire that was started by fireworks in 2017.
"It was a real wake up call,” she said.
With summers getting hotter and drier, and a remarkable decrease in the number of fire calls when a ban was instituted last summer, a ban makes sense, Adams said.
“It is our job as members of the fire board to protect our community,” Adams said. “Sometimes that means doing things that not everybody agrees with."
The proposal has received mixed reviews from city and county officials. Daniel Richer, the mayor of La Pine, said the city has yet to discuss the idea and couldn’t speak at length on the subject. The city plans to discuss it in March, he said.
“Personally, I feel that having a safe city is the best thing for our city,” Richer said.
Commission Chair Patti Adair also supports the idea of a county-wide ban in the summer. Other communities, like Bend, Sunriver and Sisters have already banned fireworks, Adair said, and drought conditions are elevating fire risks in the county.
“I feel that a ban sends an important message for our communities," Adair said.
Commissioner Phil Chang was more reticent to the idea. Chang said the rural fire district has the ability to pass a ban of its own, and believes that approach makes more sense. A Deschutes County fireworks ban would only apply to rural, unincorporated parts of the county.
“We haven’t had similar requests across the county so I am not inclined to look at this County wide right now,” Chang said in a text message.
But Mike Supkis, the chief of the fire district, argues the fire district does not have the power to do its own ban, according to a spokesperson for the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
Even so, Supkis said just a district-wide ban is not the point.
“The discussion should be if personal use fireworks are right for Central Oregon due to our collective risk and high to extreme fire danger each summer,” Supkis wrote in an email.
