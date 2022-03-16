La Pine Elementary School won the 2022 Oregon School Wellness Award, becoming the only school in the state to receive the top accolade for its focus on student and teacher health.
The school received the award from the Oregon Department of Education for its work displaying “outstanding wellness policies and practices and programs that promote healthy behaviors in students and staff,” according to a Wednesday press release from Bend-La Pine Schools.
As part of the award, the school will receive $2,500 for “further nutrition, physical activity and wellness efforts,” a plaque and banner, and “statewide recognition,” the district said.
“This is a great honor and recognition for our staff members who have done so much in recent years to prioritize both physical and mental wellbeing of our students,” Principal Patrick Flanagan said.
Physical education teacher Jack Thomas nominated the school for the award. He is part of a team focused on wellness that helped spearhead changes at the school in recent years. Those changes include adding a full-time student mental health counselor and offering healthier alternatives for celebratory treats for students — smoothies instead of cookies and cupcakes, the district said.
