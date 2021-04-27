An escaped debris burn pile fire torched a quarter of an acre Tuesday afternoon outside La Pine.
At 3:11 p.m., a trooper on duty with Oregon State Police noticed a fire at an unoccupied residence at 16598 Reed Road.
Eight firefighters in an engine, water tender and command vehicle responded and were able to quickly contain the fire, according to a statement by Mike Supkis, chief of the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District.
The fire threatened one home, a camper and a dog run. The dog was not injured in the incident.
Supkis said the cause was a burn pile where material was previously burned. Wet debris and pine needles were placed on the burn pile that was thought to be out, but it ignited.
"With the dryer warmer weather this new material ignited and the fire escaped to the surrounding grass and brush," Supkis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.