The Newberry Fire burning east of La Pine prompted level 1 "get ready" evacuation warnings Sunday evening.
According to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office:
"Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via this emergency notification system or door to door notifications."
Current maps, including evacuation areas, can be found at: deschutes.org/emergency
