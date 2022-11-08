Democrat Jason Kropf was leading Republican Judy Trego by a wide margin in the race to represent state House District 54, after early returns Tuesday night from the Oregon Secretary of State's Office.
Kropf, a Bend lawyer, had 64.4% of the vote to Trego's 35.5% in the early returns.
House District 54 represents the city of Bend, where about 37% of the voters are registered as Democrats. The district also has over 17,000 nonaffiliated voters, according to Deschutes County data.
Kropf took in a significantly larger amount of contributions than his opponent. He had $100,000 to Trego's $40,000, according to the Oregon Secretary of State's campaign finance tracking site.
jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
