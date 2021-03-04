Two newly elected Deschutes County Democrats will host a virtual town hall event Saturday to update constituents and discuss plans in Oregon and Deschutes County.
State Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, and Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang will present at 11 a.m. Saturday. Registration is required.
Spanish language interpretation will be provided.
Register by visiting bit.ly/deschutestownhall.
