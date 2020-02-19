Jason Kropf, a Bend Park & Recreation District board member and Deschutes County deputy district attorney, announced Wednesday he plans to run for the Oregon House of Representatives, District 54 seat.
Kropf, 49, a Democrat, will challenge incumbent Cheri Helt, a Republican from Bend, who was elected in 2018. No other candidates have filed to run.
Last year, Kropf was elected to the park board and he has served on the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Oregon board of directors since 2012.
Kropf served as a deputy district attorney since 2005. He previously worked as a public defender.
He spent much of his career working with at-risk youth. His caseload with the district attorney’s office focuses on juvenile dependency and delinquency cases.
In addition, Kropf has also done pro bono work for Legal Aid Services of Oregon.
“I’ve had an up close and personal look at the struggles many of our neighbors are facing,” Kropf said in a press release. “Families in Bend are ready to elect someone who’s going to listen to us and go above and beyond to take on our biggest concerns, like education funding, a lack of affordable housing, the climate crisis, and so much more.”
Since moving to Bend in 2003, Kropf has volunteered coaching high school mock trial and coaches Park and Recreation youth soccer.
He lives in Bend with his wife and 7-year-old daughter, a fifth generation Oregonian.
District 54 represents Bend. The seat was held by Knute Buehler, R-Bend, from 2014 to 2018, when he opted to run for governor.
In 2018, the race to fill the seat was full of political drama.
Nathan Boddie, a Bend city councilor, was the Democratic candidate ready to contest Helt in the general election. But he lost the support of the Oregon Democrats and other groups when an allegation of sexual harassment surfaced. Boddie then ended his campaign.
Amanda La Bell, a Working Families Party candidate, entered the race but had to suspend her campaign weeks later when it was discovered that she submitted a false claim in her Voters Pamphlet statement about her education background.
Both Boddie and La Bell were still listed on the general election ballot, but they lost to Helt, an 8-year member of the Bend-La Pine School Board who won the seat by a nearly 2-to-1 vote margin.
(1) comment
Helt won 58-40. That's hardly a 2:1 margin and absolutely abysmal considering that her two opponents were disgraced and didn't even attempt to campaign.
All the misleading ads in the world lying to people about her party affiliation won't help Helt this time around if her opponent so much as... tries.
