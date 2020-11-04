Republican incumbent Tim Knopp said he expected a tight race for state Senate District 27.
As of Wednesday, that's exactly what he’s facing.
After an initial deficit Tuesday, Knopp is leading with 50.73% of the vote, according to the latest returns.
Knopp has surpassed Democratic challenger Eileen Kiely, a U.S. Navy veteran and retired businesswoman, who has 49.09% of the vote.
“Our campaign data, modeling and polling late in the campaign led us to believe the race would be decided by one to two percent, or about 900 to 1,800 votes, and be a close race with no room for error,” Knopp told The Bulletin Wednesday.
Knopp said he expects the race to tighten as more votes are counted. He is remaining patient and will respect the results regardless of the outcome, he said.
“The promise of our election process is that all voices are heard,” Knopp said. “I respect that promise by allowing the entire process to take place and have all votes counted.”
Knopp is running for a third term in the district that covers Bend and Deschutes County. He was first elected to the district in 2013 after three terms as a state representative.
The Bend resident and executive vice president of the Central Oregon Builders Association is seeking to continue working on several projects, including building the OSU-Cascades Student Success Center and creating a property tax freeze for low-income seniors, which he plans to introduce in the 2021 Legislative session.
Knopp raised just under $1.3 million and spent $1.23 million during the campaign, according to state records. Kiely raised just over $698,000 and spent just under $646,000.
Kiely, a Sunriver Democrat who worked for 14 years in finance for Daimler Trucks North America, ran unsuccessfully in 2018 against state Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, for state House District 53, which covers Deschutes County minus Bend.
In this election, Kiely considered District 27 a winnable district for a Democratic candidate since the majority of voters in the district are now Democrats.
Kiely said Tuesday night she was encouraged with the voter turnout and support for her campaign in the district. She plans to bring her experience with budgets and finances to the state Legislature.
