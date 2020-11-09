Sky Lakes Medical Center officials are anticipating a “detrimental” financial impact on the Klamath Falls medical center following a ransomware attack last week, but officials are hopeful a new system will be in place this week.
The medical center is one of numerous hospitals around the country that was hit by the cyberattack. IT professionals have been working around the clock to remedy the threat, and the medical center is in the process of getting a system-wide upgrade.
“This will definitely have a detrimental impact on our bottom line, but it’s too soon to know the magnitude,” said Paul Stewart, chief executive officer of Sky Lakes, in an emailed statement. “While we will refuse to pay any extortion, we have cut back on some elective and outpatient services while our systems have been down. We are also having to spend money on new equipment that we had not anticipated, such as PCs and servers, etc., as well as extra labor expense. We cannot yet quantify the total impact, but it will likely be significant. We have some business-interruption insurance but do not anticipate it covering the full impact of the ransomware attack.”
Tom Hottman, spokesman for Sky Lakes Medical Center, and Stewart said Friday there is still a lot to be done but that “great progress” is being made.
“Our focus is on clinical systems, which are coming back online in prioritized sequence now, and we hope to have all of them up and running by the end of next week,” Stewart said. “Other systems, such as accounting, billing, email and other support systems have a lower priority and will take longer to restore to full functionality. We do believe the silver lining here is that some of our systems will be replaced and in the process improved, while others will be more stable and secure.”
Hottman said that systems that have to do with patient care are going to be up much sooner.
Radiologists will have a brand new system to read diagnostic images.
“That will be ready to go at work stations in the hospital this weekend, and then a full solution starting early next week. So it took only a matter of days to get that in place rather than nine or 12 months, what you’d normally expect,” said Hottman.
Radiation therapy for cancer patients will take priority over other kinds of things that can “get by” for the time being via paper records, according to Hottman.
Hottman said he learned Friday morning that some of the hospital’s servers came online Friday.
“There’s also 568 of them, and so there’s a process to go through to make sure that everything is as it should be requires rebooting and just waiting for the things to percolate,” he said. “Some of that work is going on in the office next to mine and I hear a lot of celebration from time to time ... I think they’re making some good progress.”
The hospital will have to replace about 2,000 computers.
“That way we can assure that the hardware is clean, that the software is up to date, not accidentally infecting the system with a ‘dirty’ machine,” Hottman said. “Starting fresh was the best way to go.”
Stewart praised the staff for their effort to work through the situation.
“They’re demonstrating lots of innovation and teamwork and problem-solving as they encounter new issues. Manual processes take longer and while staff are being vigilant and keeping patients and each other safe,” he said.
He also praised community partners such as CalOre telecommunications provider, which donated extra bandwidth to Sky Lakes.
Stewart said the cyber criminals behind attacks such as these are increasingly clever in disguising themselves.
“We have emphasized in the past — and will continue to emphasize going forward — to never click on a document, a link, or an email that is not readily confirmed as being legitimate and recognizable to avoid an unfortunate sequence of cascading events ... this attack was very new and very unique, and it’s unlikely there were any anti-virus tools that would have recognized it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.