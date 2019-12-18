One person was killed in a series of stabbings Wednesday morning at and around a Beaverton bank, police said.

Officer Matt Henderson, a Beaverton Police spokesman, said he thinks three people were stabbed. At least one of the stabbings occurred inside a Wells Fargo bank branch in the city’s Murrayhill Marketplace.

The suspect stole a car after the stabbings and drove into the Tigard area, where he was apprehended, Henderson said.

Police released no information about the circumstances of the stabbings. It wasn’t immediately clear if the stabbings were part of a bank robbery.

Dillon Prickett said he pulled up to Insomnia Coffee Co., which is next door to Wells Fargo, and saw officers heading into the bank. A female employee was holding the door open for the officers.

“She looked at me and she was crying,” Prickett said. “All of the mascara was coming down her face.”

Prickett, a 35-year-old Aloha man, later saw a badly injured woman being brought out of the bank on a stretcher.

“She had so much bandaging on her face, it looked like an airplane pillow,” he said.

The woman was loaded into an ambulance and taken away.

Ken Wilson said he was at the Planet Fitness gym two doors down from Wells Fargo when staff told patrons the gym was on lockdown.

One of the stabbing victims was brought inside shortly thereafter. Staffers began treating the man, who appeared to be gravely hurt.

“I was pretty far away, and I could see that there was a lot of blood,” said Wilson, 33. “It was totally unreal.”

Staff treated the man until paramedics arrived.

Wilson, who lives at a nearby apartment complex, didn’t know the man’s state at that point.

The incident, he said, “just feels wrong.”

“It was the middle of the day at a place I go to every day, that half this neighborhood goes to every day,” he said.

The bank and gym are part of a bustling shopping center that includes a Safeway and a mix of shops, restaurants and offices. The center is surrounded by a large number of apartment complexes and suburban housing developments, and it’s a regular destination for people who live nearby.

Yellow police tape lined one of the center’s large parking lots while more than a dozen law enforcement officers milled about behind it early Wednesday afternoon.

Just a few yards from the scene of the fatal stabbing, people continued with their afternoon activities.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo, Insomnia Coffee Co., OnPoint Community Credit Union and Planet Fitness — businesses that run the length of one side of the shopping center — were closed.

A news conference is scheduled for about 4 p.m. This report will be updated as more information emerges.