Tim Knopp, the Republican incumbent for Senate District 27, which covers Bend and Deschutes County, is seeking his third term against Democratic challenger, Eileen Kiely, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired businesswoman and previous candidate for state office.
Both candidates offer differing strategies to address issues such as affordable housing, climate change and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eileen Kiely
Kiely, a 61-year-old Sunriver resident who worked as a financial controller for Daimler Trucks North America, said she looks at every issue through the lens of finances and budgets.
“You can talk about something all you want,” she said, “but if it’s not in your budget it’s not going to happen.”
In order to help both small and corporate businesses through the pandemic, the first step should be helping their customers, Kiely said. The more people are able to afford education, health care and housing, the more they will be able to support businesses, she said.
“Once our families have enough to make those basic needs and a little bit more, that little bit more becomes the revenue,” Kiely said. “It is the fuel of economic recovery.”
Funding transportation projects in Central Oregon is another focus for Kiely.
Highway improvements, including work on U.S. Highway 97, mostly comes from state funding. Kiely wants to see more of that funding directed at Central Oregon.
“We are the fastest growing county in the state of Oregon and we are not getting our share of infrastructure investments because our representation regularly votes against it,” Kiely said.
Kiely, who comes from the automotive industry, said she supports efforts to address climate change. Her business was required to reduce pollution by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the result led to the company innovating and actually profiting from reduced fuel costs, she said.
“We became more profitable. Our customers became more profitable. It created jobs,” Kiely said.
Kiely ran unsuccessfully in 2018 against state Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, for state House District 53, which covers Deschutes County minus Bend.
In this race, Kiely considers District 27 a highly winnable district for a Democratic candidate since the majority of voters in the district are now Democrats.
“I feel that I represent the values of this district better than my opponent,” Kiely said. “That is why I am running.”
Tim Knopp
Knopp, a 55-year-old Bend resident who has held the Senate seat since 2013 after three terms as a state representative, said he is focused on unfinished projects, such as regaining lost jobs from the pandemic, building the OSU-Cascades Student Success Center and creating a property tax freeze for low-income seniors.
The property tax freeze was a bill Knopp sponsored last legislative session and one he plans to reintroduce in 2021.
“I think it’s a discussion we need to have about the value of keeping seniors in their homes versus having them become part of a statistic of our homeless population,” Knopp said.
Knopp, who is the executive vice president of the Central Oregon Builders Association, said affordable housing and homelessness are other top priorities for him.
Finding affordable land to build homes on is a key to any project, he said.
“We really need either funds from the state to buy land or expansion of land within or near urban growth boundaries to allow for affordable units to be built,” he said.
Knopp was the only Senate Republican to not walk out in 2020 over a proposed cap and invest program to curb greenhouse gas emissions, although he did walk out in 2019.
Knopp expects more discussions in the legislature related to climate change. A first step for the state should be creating more places for electric vehicle recharging stations.
“Being able to create the infrastructure needed for electric vehicles is critically important,” he said. “I think also as it relates to climate change, we all need to take this individually and personally and do what we can to try to have an impact on it.”
As his district has shifted more Democratic, Knopp points to several bipartisan efforts he has been a part of such as reforming the public employees retirement system and supporting family leave and anti-sexual harassment bills.
“I think that is one of the things I bring to the legislature is a good bipartisan effort willing to work for common ground solutions that we had over the years,” Knopp said.
