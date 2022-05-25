The application process for the Kids Inc. after-school care program in Bend will open following the Memorial Day weekend.
The process begins Tuesday, and applications must be received by June 7 at 5 p.m. A lottery system will be used to determine selection and waitlist status, the Bend Park & Recreation District said in a news release Wednesday.
Applicants will get word by June 17 and will have until June 23 to secure a space by paying a deposit for the first month.
The purpose of the program is to support the after-school care needs of working parents and guardians who do not have other options for their elementary school-aged children, the release said. The program prioritizes parents and guardians who require full-time after-school care in order to sustain their employment.
“We know that child care needs are great in Bend, and we do all we can as the largest provider of after-school care for school-aged children,” said Matt Mercer, recreation services director for the park district.
Families that indicate a desire for full-time spots but who are selected for part-time spots will have the option to move to full time when space becomes available. This may occur prior to or at any time during the school year, the release added.
For more information or to apply online, visit the parks and recreation district website starting Tuesday. If applying online is not an option, applications can be accepted over the phone at 541-389-7275.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
