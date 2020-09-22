Housing, COVID-19 and transportation are issues top of mind for the two candidates running for Position No. 1 on the Bend City Council.
Melanie Kebler will face incumbent Justin Livingston this November. Here is what they have to say on the issues, such as housing, COVID-19 and social justice in Bend.
Melanie Kebler
Kebler, 37, is a local attorney who focuses on victims rights. Kebler is a former prosecutor and now provides free legal advice and representation to crime victims as a senior staff attorney with the nonprofit Oregon Crime Victims Law Center.
The biggest issue Kebler feels the city of Bend is facing is economic recovery from the pandemic. Kebler would like to extend a city program so that businesses can continue to use city streets and sidewalks through the winter. Kebler also supports regulations for hotels — like having a mandatory amount of time between checkouts and check-ins — that her opponent has not supported in the past.
“We’re trying to keep everyone safe from the virus while also not allowing our businesses to go under,” Kebler said.
Bend’s transportation system, affordable housing, climate change and the ability to have Bend feel like a welcoming place are also challenges the city faces, she said.
If elected, Kebler said she would like to see the city move toward having what she calls “15 minute neighborhoods” — neighborhoods designed in a way where people could walk or bike to corner stores, pubs or other services in 15 minutes.
She supports more mixed-use development in Bend, which means having areas that have both homes and businesses, to reduce the need for cars.
Kebler also supports building more housing in Bend to help with affordability, as well as building a variety of housing — like duplexes and triplexes. Supporting denser development helps with housing affordability, she said.
She would also advocate for the city to be intentional about how land that is left in the city’s urban growth boundary is zoned, and she would promote more mixed-use zoning rather than a zone that would permit only single-family homes.
Kebler also said working to establish some kind of permanent warming shelter for homeless residents would be a priority.
She is supportive of the $190 million transportation bond that will be on the ballot this November, as it funds many projects that “help people get out of their cars.”
Kebler also believes it is time for the city to respond to concerns from the community about equity and justice for marginalized communities in Bend. Calls for the city to do more have come following nationwide protests demanding more racial justice, as well as following an incident where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents came to Bend to detain two men, which sparked a 12-hour standoff with protesters.
“Specifically with communities of color, there’s also the barrier of trust with their local government, and that’s what we need to work on,” Kebler said. “We need to build those bridges.”
In response to growing calls for more oversight of local law enforcement, Kebler said she would encourage the current oversight committee for the police chief to include more people of color who are most disproportionately affected by police action.
Kebler also believes the City Council itself should be more accessible to the public. Some of her ideas include moving council meeting times and locations to be more present in different neighborhoods across town. She also suggested removing other barriers by offering translation services at meetings, as well as having councilors have office hours so constituents could talk to them outside of a council meeting.
Compensation should also be looked at, Kebler said. Currently, being a city councilor is essentially a volunteer position with a small stipend.
“I want council to be a place where anyone in Bend feels like they could run for it and do it, and we’re not quite there right now,” she said.
Justin Livingston
Livingston, 43, is a real estate broker who was first elected to the council in 2016. Earlier this year, Livingston also unsuccessfully ran in the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District, which is currently held by Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River.
Livingston said the three biggest challenges facing the city are economic recovery from COVID-19, housing and transportation.
Livingston said it’s important to not do anything that gets in the way of business during the pandemic. It is also important for the government to not overreact as it continues to respond to the pandemic, Livingston said.
“Shutdowns or regulations around hotels...those have real impacts on real people’s lives,” he said.
For housing, Livingston said the city needs to start working on another urban growth boundary expansion, so more land in Bend’s surrounding areas can be developed, which will help drive down the price of real estate.
“Having more land will slow some of the speculation on the undeveloped land market,” he said.
Livingston would also push for more types of housing to be built in Bend. In his last term, he cited working with the council to create code for cottage style housing development — which are like smaller single-family homes clustered together — and revising the code to make accessory dwelling units easier and cheaper to build.
Livingston said the city also needs to have a bigger role in addressing homelessness.
One way he would do that would be by lobbying to extend the application period for groups interested in hosting a shelter. A state law passed this year allows homeless shelter projects to be approved without having to go through the regular land use process. But groups who wanted to host a shelter only had a brief period in which to apply.
Livingston said he was in support of the transportation bond, but voted against putting it on the November ballot because he felt the timing was wrong given the pandemic-related economic downturn.
With regards to growing calls for the city to do more to make Bend an equitable place for marginalized communities, Livingston said it is important to listen to people who often don’t have a seat at the table in city government.
He supports listening sessions in different parts of town, especially to bridge the gap between the council and middle- and low-income neighborhoods.
“We need to do a better job on how to hear from this population,” he said.
Like Kebler, Livingston also supports councilors having office hours again.
“I think it’s powerful to get into the community,” he said.
Livingston said he would support having the police chief’s committee report directly to the council.
In general, Livingston said he supports local law enforcement officers and believes they are doing a good job.
Livingston initially did not vote for the city’s newly established Human Rights and Equity Commission, which intends to be a place where diverse communities can discuss how city policies can affect them, as well as offer restorative justice for potential discrimination conflicts at the city.
He said his original concern about the commission was that it would act like a judicial body, with the ability to punish people. With more details on how the commission would work, he intends to support the commission in a vote next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.