The murder trial of accused killer Joanna Kasner is scheduled to start this month, just over a year after she allegedly gunned down a neighbor in a subdivision north of Bend.
But several factors could delay the trial, and the prosecution isn’t certain if it will start, as scheduled, on Feb. 26 in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
“We’re ready for trial, I’ll tell you that,” said Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.
Kasner hand-wrote a letter to the court Jan. 9 asking for a judge to replace her attorney, T.J. Spear.
“I have fired (Spear) as my attorney on the grounds that he won’t communicate with me and when he does he never answers my questions or concerns,” she wrote. “I have PTSD and NEVER meant to hurt anyone.”
Reached for comment Tuesday, Spear said this wasn’t true and he was still representing Kasner.
“She has told me recently that she wants me representing her,” he said.
Kasner, 50, could accept a plea deal with prosecutors. She could also be found not able to aid and assist in her defense and be sent to the state psychiatric hospital in Salem for evaluation.
Kasner is accused of randomly gunning down her neighbor, 59-year old Valerie Peterson, as Peterson walked dogs in their neighborhood on Jan. 16, 2019.
Police believe that Kasner called Peterson over to her, saying she wanted to pet the dogs, but pulled out a .9-mm handgun and shot Peterson and one of the dogs. Kasner then allegedly pointed the gun at several neighbors who came to Peterson’s aid before retreating to her home.
She surrendered to police after refusing for several hours to come out.
Kasner is accused of first-degree murder and menacing and pleaded not guilty in September.
Family members of Valerie Peterson have written to the court expressing frustration at previous delays.
Peterson’s brother Manny Franco said they’re prepared to wait longer.
“It’s already been over a year and here we are waiting, so anything can happen,” he said.
Neighbor Pam Adler, who was first on the scene, said she is still traumatized by both witnessing Peterson die, and having Kasner aim her weapon at her and threaten her.
“I still see Val in the road, asking for help,” Adler said. “And then I see the gun pointed at me. It’s been really difficult. I live right across from where it took place. I have to go by there nearly every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.